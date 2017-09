BRIEF-Axel Springer expects 2015 revenue to rise after 2014 jump

March 4 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se

* Says 2014 revenue up 8.4 percent to 3.04 billion euros

* Says 2014 adjusted ebitda up 11.6 percent to 507 million euros

* Says 2014 group profit up 32 percent to 235.7 million euro

* Says plans 2014 dividend of 1.80 euros per share

* Sees ebitda rising in high single-digit percent terms in 2015

* Sees revenue rising in low- to mid-single-digit percent terms in 2015

* Reuters poll average for axel springer q4 revenue was 824 million euros, ebitda 145 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)