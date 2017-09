March 4 (Reuters) - Effnetplattformen AB :

* Says according to preliminary result, preferential rights issue is oversubscribed by over 10 percent

* Says issue will provide company with proceeds of about 22.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.76 million) before issue costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2821 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)