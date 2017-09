March 4 (Reuters) - Allenex AB :

* Signed an agreement to acquire all SSP primers AB’s shares in Olerup SSP AB, AbSorber AB, Olerup International AB and Olerup Inc.

* Purchase price for these stock purchases totals 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.40 million)

* Acquisitions are financed by a new loan from Allenex’ main bank, Danske Bank, totaling 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2835 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)