March 4 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* In Feb. 2015 transported 610,785 passengers, down 5 pct versus Feb. 2014

* In Feb. 2015 transported 23,740 cargo units, down 0.2 pct versus year ago

* In Feb. 2015 transported 65,750 passenger vehicles versus 65,746 vehicles year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)