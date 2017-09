March 4 (Reuters) - Medical Prognosis Institute A/S (MPI) :

* Says Oncology Venture, MPI’s drug development arm and Lantern Pharma receive ICIP grant to advance Irofulven for metastatic prostate cancer

* Oncology Venture has been awarded $800,000 International Collaborative Industry Program (ICIP) grant to support partnership to clinically advance Irofulven for treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostrate cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)