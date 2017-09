March 4 (Reuters) - Galatasaray :

* Says ex coach Prandelli and assistants applies to Court of Arbitration for Sport for 4.6 million euros ($5.12 million) compensation

* Says ex coach and assistants’ CAS application due to cancellation of their contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)