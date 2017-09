March 4 (Reuters) - Jeudan A/S :

* 2014 EBIT 640 million Danish crowns ($95.52 million) versus 631 million crowns year ago

* 2014 net sales 1.15 billion crowns versus 1.13 billion crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 EBVAT at 510 million crowns - 540 million crowns

* Proposes no dividend for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7000 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)