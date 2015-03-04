FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GFT Technologies FY EBITDA to beat forecast at 34.64 mln euros
March 4, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GFT Technologies FY EBITDA to beat forecast at 34.64 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies AG :

* Says 0.25 euro dividend planned for 2014, adjustment of rate of dividend

* For future, GFT envisages a rate of dividend between 20 pct and 40 pct (previously, 40 pct to 50 pct)

* According to preliminary calculations, EBT forecast for 2014 financial year, which was increased from 23.00 million euros ($26 million) to 26.00 million euros will be exceeded

* Company is now assuming that EBT 2014 will be 27.07 million euros

* At 34.64 million euros, FY EBITDA will also be higher than expected (previous forecast: 32.00 million euros)

* Group turnover for 2014 is expected to be 365.32 million euros and therefore slightly above previous forecast of 360.00 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

