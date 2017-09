March 4 (Reuters) - Altarea SCA :

* Reports full year revenue of 1.3 billion euros ($1.44 billion), down 13 percent versus a year ago

* Fulll year funds from operations (FFO) group share is 126.2 million euros, down 11.3 pct

* To propose full year 2014 dividend of 10 euros per share

* Sees rise in funds from operations (FFO) and dividend in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1B1F0fN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)