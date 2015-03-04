FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jensen Group FY net profit rises by 32.1 pct to 13 mln euros
March 4, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jensen Group FY net profit rises by 32.1 pct to 13 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Jensen Group SA :

* Reports full year net profit from the continuing operations of 13.0 million euros ($14.4 million), up 32.1 percent compared to last year, with EPS of 1.66 euro

* Full year revenue is 239.6 million euros, up 8.2 percent compared to year ago

* Full year operating profit (EBIT) is 19.7 million euros, up by 31.2 percent compared to year ago

* Full year cash flow (EBITDA) is 22.5 million euros, up 17.6 percent compared to year ago

* Considers the level of orders in the backlog adequate to get off to a good start in 2015

* Says to have dividend policy of distributing 0.25 euro per share

* Proposes to add a one-time dividend of 0.15 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1F9WZA5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

