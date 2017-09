March 5 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* Will propose an unchanged dividend of 6.50 Swiss francs ($7) per share for FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 slight drop in sales and operating profit on a par with the 2014 level Source text: bit.ly/18SgDXs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9643 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)