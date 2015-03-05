FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lundbeck: European CHMP gives positive opinion for label update of Brintellix
#Healthcare
March 5, 2015 / 7:19 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck: European CHMP gives positive opinion for label update of Brintellix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - H. Lundbeck A/S :

* European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issues positive opinion for a label update of Brintellix (vortioxetine) to reflect its effect on certain aspects of cognitive function in patients with depression

* Says CHMP of European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted positive opinion for Type-II Variation related to update of European summary of product characteristics (SmPC) for Brintellix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
