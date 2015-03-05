FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Virgin Money FY underlying profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money FY underlying profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Increased our underlying profit by 127 per cent to £121.2 million for fy

* Fy underlying return on risk-weighted assets improved by 103 basis points to 1.41 per cent

* Fy profit before tax of £34.0 million, compared to £185.4 million in 2013.

* Fy delivered gross mortgage lending of £5.8 billion in 2014,

* Took steps to accelerate lending in second half of year, in light of renewed capital guidance from prudential regulation authority

* Leverage ratio improved to 4.1 percent at end of 2014,

* Look forward to working with Glen Moreno as he takes over during course of 2015 as chairman of Virgin Money Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.