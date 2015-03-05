FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quindell says disposes minority investment in Nationwide Accident Repair Services
March 5, 2015 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says disposes minority investment in Nationwide Accident Repair Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Disposal of minority investment in Nationwide Accident Repair Services

* Company’s entire holding of 10,930,423 ordinary shares in nars was sold on march 4 at 65 pence per nars share realising net proceeds of about £7.1mln

* Settled litigation in respect of navseeker inc.

* Agrees terms for settlement of litigation and associated acquisition of 11.67 percent of navseeker not already held by company

* In addition, company will make a cash payment us$1 million to plaintiffs in litigation

* Will acquire shares in navseeker held by plaintiffs for a consideration of 684,770 new ordinary shares in quindell of 15p each

* As part of wider strategy for non-core assets, company is taking steps to consolidate some of property services interests to facilitate future options for disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
