FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arrow Global says FY revenue up 16.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arrow Global says FY revenue up 16.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* Final dividend of 3.4p proposed bringing total dividends for 2014 to 5.1p per share;

* FY underlying net income up 17.7% to £29.6 million

* FY total revenue up 16.9% to £110.7 million (2013: £94.7 million),

* “integration of capquest is progressing well and we remain on track to deliver £6.5 million of synergy benefits in 2016”

* FY profit before tax up 14.9% to £24.1 million (2013: £21.0 million)

* Expect portfolio purchases for year to be in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.