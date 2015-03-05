FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says H1 normalised HEPS of 569 cents
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 5, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says H1 normalised HEPS of 569 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Increased gross revenue 47 pct to 19.0 billion rand and raised operating profit 50 pct to 4.3 billion rand in six months ended Dec. 31 2014

* Profit for period and EPS each advanced 27 pct to 2.5 billion rand and 539 cents respectively

* Normalised headline EPS of 569 cents for six months ended Dec. 31 2014

* Borrowings, net of cash, reduced by 1.2 billion rand over 6 months to 28.6 billion rand despite relative foreign exchange movements adding 1.5 billion rand to closing balance

* Aspen remains vulnerable to a continued strengthening of U.S. dollar against its primary trading currencies of euro, Australian dollar and rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.