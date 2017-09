BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt FY 2014 net interest income grows to EUR 174.7 mln

March 5 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* FY 2014 pre-tax profit of 213.6 million euros ($236 million); (2013: 219.1 million euros)

* FY 2014 net interest income grew to 174.7 million euros (2013: 165.8 million euros)

* FY 2014 operating revenues of 686.7 million euros (2013: 703.0 million euros)

* FY net fee income declined slightly to 389.7 million euros (2013: 401.1 million euros)

* FY net trading income was up 12.1 percent to 107.3 million euros (2013: 95.7 million euros)

* Stronger revenues and pre-tax profit are expected overall in 2015