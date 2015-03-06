FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2014 sales up 3.9 pct to CHF 1.38 bln
March 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SFS Group FY 2014 sales up 3.9 pct to CHF 1.38 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG :

* Achieved strong sales growth of 5.1 pct on a comparable basis and increased its EBITA margin from 13.3 pct to 14.1 pct

* FY 2014 sales grew 3.9 pct y-o-y to 1,383.0 million Swiss francs ($1.42 billion) (2013: 1,330.6 million francs)

* Sees FY 2015 reported sales in Swiss francs, the company’s reporting currency, to decline by 2-4 pct

* Sees FY 2015 EBITA margin to recede by 60 to 120 basis points compared to the margin reported for the 2014 financial year

* Sees FY 2015 sales in the core business to grow by 5-7 pct at constant exchange rates

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share to the annual general meeting Source text: bit.ly/1GppHRb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

