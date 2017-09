March 6 (Reuters) - Agrogeneration SA :

* Launches OSRANE convertible bond issuance for a maximum amount of 67.5 million euros ($74.4 million)

* Nominal subscription price is 100 euros per bond

* Subscription period is from March 10 to March 20 included

* Parity of 5 OSRANE for 684 shares Source text: bit.ly/1No1GMj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)