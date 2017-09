March 6 (Reuters) - Effnetplattformen AB :

* Says according to final results, new share issue was oversubscribed by 12.9 pct

* Says the issue generated proceeds of about 22.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.74 million) before issue costs