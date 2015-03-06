BRIEF-Beijer Ref says Peter Jessen Jürgensen sells stake

March 6 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref AB

* Says Peter Jessen Jürgensen has divested all of his 1,618,400 B shares and 334,632 A shares, in total equivalent to 6.9 per cent of the votes and 4.6 per cent of the capital

* 40,000 A shares have been acquired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Bernt Ingman, the Board Member Joen Magnusson purchased 94,488 A shares, and the President and CEO, Per Bertland purchased 200,144 A shares

* With the objective of partly financing his acquisition, Per Bertland is divesting 127,000 B shares.

* Fjärde AP-fonden (AP4) has acquired 1,745,000 B shares.