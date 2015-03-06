BRIEF-Stresscompany proposes directed issue of SEK 10 mln convertible loan

March 6 (Reuters) - Stresscompany AB publ :

* Is to propose to issue directed convertible loan of nominal 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.20 million) with conversion price 6.75 crowns per share

* Convertible loan would run with 9 pct annual interest; maturity date would be March 31, 2017

* The issue would be directed towards Svein-Erik Nilsen via Alive Invest and Stresscompany Chairman, Anders Struksnes, via Enercon Captial LTD Source text for Eikon:

