BRIEF-Intu exercises options to buy land in Spain
#Financials
March 5, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Intu exercises options to buy land in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Shareholder meeting in respect of exercise of option to acquire site for prime retail and leisure resort in Spain

* Exercised option to purchase certain land in province of Malaga, Spain, from subsidiaries of Peel Group

* Purchase price for primary land includes a eur 7.5 million deposit which has been paid by Intu to Peel Group and eur 30 million which will be payable by Intu on completion of transaction

* If Intu elects to proceed with this arrangement, it will pay to that third party remainder of purchase price for this additional land of eur 4.8 million

* Peel Group will apply sum of eur 30 million in subscribing for intu ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
