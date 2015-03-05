FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metrofile Holdings H1 HEPS up 8.8 pct
March 5, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Metrofile Holdings H1 HEPS up 8.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Metrofile Holdings Ltd

* Normalised revenue increased by 10.8 pct to r347,9 million in six months ended 31 December 2014

* Normalised headline earnings increased by 10.1 pct to r66,7 million six months ended dec 31

* Normalised headline EPS (“HEPS”) increased by 8.8 pct to 15,7 cents

* Capital investments of r35,4 million were effected mainly for expansion

* Dividends per share up 28.6 pct

* Interim gross cash dividend of 9.0 cents per share in respect of period ended 31 December 2014 has been declared

* Capital investment plans for full financial year amount to r85,2 million

* Remains confident that it will maintain its position in a challenging economic and business environment, and will continue to seek growth opportunities across all units, both locally and in MEA region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
