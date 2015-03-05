FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner to issue EUR 20 mln corporate bond
March 5, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner to issue EUR 20 mln corporate bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Announces issue of a corporate bond

* To issue a corporate bond with a total volume of up to 20 million euros ($22 million), divided into 20,000 partial debentures with a nominal amount of 1,000.00 euros each

* Partial debentures have a term of five years and an interest rate of 6.25 pct per year

* Proceeds from issue are to be used particularly to finance acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

