BRIEF-Toupargel FY net result group share swings to loss of 13.5 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Toupargel FY net result group share swings to loss of 13.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Toupargel Groupe SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 313.4 million euros ($344.96 million) versus 294.4 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss group share is 13.5 million euros versus profit of 5.1 million euros a year ago

* Says the board of directors, as in 2013, will not propose dividend payment at the general assembly

* In FY 2015, a decrease in investments and cash forecasts flow should result in a significant reduction in debt

* Expects to stabilize revenue in FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1M9sOLH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
