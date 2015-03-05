FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco sells Nova Lund to Tiaa Henderson Real Estate for 176 mln euros
March 5, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco sells Nova Lund to Tiaa Henderson Real Estate for 176 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Unibail-rodamco

* Unibail-Rodamco announces the disposal of Nova Lund to Tiaa Henderson Real Estate

* Today entered into an agreement with Tiaa Henderson Real Estate to sell Nova Lund shopping centre (Lund, sweden) for a total acquisition cost of sek 1,635 mn (176 mln euros)

* Total acquisition cost representing a net initial yield of 5.5 pct and an average value per m2 of sek 63,155 (6,791)

* Transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
