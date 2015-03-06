FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika AG says takeover board takes decision on opting-out
#Switzerland Market Report
March 6, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sika AG says takeover board takes decision on opting-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Takeover board takes decision on opting-out

* Takeover board has explicitly not decided question whether in view of proposed transaction use of opting-out by Saint-Gobain is abusive as has been put forward by Sika

* According to takeover board this question will only have to be decided if indeed Saint-Gobain were to acquire more than 33 1/3 pct of votes in Sika and then invoked opting-out

* Sika will analyse decision of takeover board and then decide on way forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
