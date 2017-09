March 6 (Reuters) - Bashinformsvyaz’ OJSC :

* FY 2014 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 795.2 million roubles ($13.09 million) versus 849.49 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 revenue to RAS of 6.54 billion roubles vs 6.3 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BdPrvq Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.7700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)