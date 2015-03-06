FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zehnder Group FY 2014 net income rises by 43 percent
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zehnder Group FY 2014 net income rises by 43 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG :

* Reports full year 2014 sales revenues of 525.1 million euros ($579 million), which is slightly higher than in 2013

* Full year net income is improved by 43 percent to 26.0 million euros

* Full year 2014 EBIT is 32.7 million euros, slightly above 2013

* Proposes dividend payment of 1.00 Swiss franc per bearer share for financial year 2014

* Strong Swiss franc will have a negative impact on the 2015 results Source text: bit.ly/17XkT70 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.