BRIEF-Nicox raises 27 mln euros through reserved capital incrase
March 6, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nicox raises 27 mln euros through reserved capital incrase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Announces financing of 27 million euros ($30 million) through reserved capital increase Of ordinary shares to support its growth strategy

* Says 15,000,000 new ordinary shares issued with price of 1.80 euro per share

* About 72 pct of new investors are from United States and 28 pct from Europe

* 15,000,000 new shares to represent about 15 pct of issued share capital before capital increase and 13 pct after capital increase

* Capital increase strengthens company net cash balance to about 48 million euros as of closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

