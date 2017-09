March 6 (Reuters) - Bol‘shoy Gostinyi Dvor OJSC :

* Board of directors recommends FY 2014 dividend of 6.2 roubles per share with a record date on June 10 Source text: bit.ly/1Mb3Jjv Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.3450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)