March 6, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sberbank Rossii Jan.-Feb. net profit to RAS shrinks to RUB 11.3 BLN from RUB 68.2 BLN year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii :

* Jan.-Feb. net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 11.3 billion roubles versus 68.2 billion roubles ($1.14 billion) year ago

* Jan.-Feb. net interest income to RAS of 94.9 billion roubles, down 31.6 pct versus year ago

* Jan.-Feb. total provision charges of 70.1 billion roubles versus 45.2 billion roubles year ago

* Overdue loans at March 1 is 2.2 pct, down by 10 bp in February

* Jan.-Feb. net fee and commission income 32.6 billion roubles, down 8.8 pct versus year ago

* Capital adequacy N.1.1 ratio as of March 1 of 8.2 percent Source text: bit.ly/1Fiz4yH Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.8950 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

