March 6 (Reuters) - Atakule Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS

* Signs construction deal with Ozka Insaat AS & Aysoy Insaat Sanayi ve Tic. Ltd. Sti. Business Partnership for construction of a shopping mall in place of Atakule Shopping Mall