BRIEF-Vilniaus Degtine to increase income by 50% and reach 15% EBITDA profitability by 2018
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
March 6, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vilniaus Degtine to increase income by 50% and reach 15% EBITDA profitability by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Vilniaus Degtine AB :

* Belvedere group raises objectives for Vilniaus Degtine to increase income by 50 pct and reach 15 pct EBITDA profitability by year 2018

* In 2015-2018 Belvedere SA group is going to invest 6 million euros ($6.58 million) into global development and marketing of Vilniaus Degtine trademark Shotka Vodka

* Belvedere group plans that 3.5 million euros will be invested into automation and modernization of Vilniaus Degtine branch, Obeliai Spirit Distillery, as well as installation of biomass boiler Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

