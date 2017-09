BRIEF-Allgeier FY revenue from continuing operations at EUR 428.3 mln, up 3 pct

March 6 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* FY revenue from continuing operations 428.3 million euros ($465.2 million), up 3 percent

* FY group EBITDA from continuing operations 23.4 million euros (previous year: 29.8 million euros)

* FY group EBIT from ongoing business amounted to 10.6 million euros (previous year: 16.5 million euros)

* Sees for FY 2015 sales growth in single digit range with even higher increase in profit