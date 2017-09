March 6 (Reuters) - New Nordic Healthbrands AB :

* Q4 net sales 70.7 million Swedish crowns ($8.50 million) versus 59.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 4.9 million crowns versus 1.1 million crowns year ago

* Says will start connecting with the US health food trade and build business here Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3456 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)