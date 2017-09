March 6 (Reuters) - Wendel said it has completed the sale of 48 million shares in Bureau Veritas, amounting to 10.9 percent of the share capital for total proceeds of close to 1 billion euros.

The transaction results in a capital gain of more than 700 million euros which has no impact on Wendel’s income statement in accordance with accounting standards applied to majority investments.

