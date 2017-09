March 6 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says will increase capital by maximum 1,942,500 euros ($2.14 million) through issue of 1,387,500 new ordinary shares

* Says new ordinary shares at nominal value of 1 euro with 0.4 euros share premium Source text: bit.ly/1aPxieY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)