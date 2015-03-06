BRIEF-Kardan completes 75 pct of sale of water infrastructure company in China

March 6 (Reuters) - Kardan NV :

* Has completed 75 pct of sale of water infrastructure company in China

* Sale has been completed by its indirectly held subsidiary Tahal Group Assets BV (‘Tahal Assets’)

* Acquirer CGGC Investment paid Tahal Assets $68 million, which reflects 90 pct of the consideration for 75 pct of KWIG’s shares; the remaining 10 pct amounting to $7.5 million will be paid in 10 days

* The received funds will be used by Tahal for its ongoing business operations as well as for repayment of debt, both on Tahal and Kardan level Source text: bit.ly/1KwnbvJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)