FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kardan completes 75 pct of sale of water infrastructure company in China
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kardan completes 75 pct of sale of water infrastructure company in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Kardan NV :

* Has completed 75 pct of sale of water infrastructure company in China

* Sale has been completed by its indirectly held subsidiary Tahal Group Assets BV (‘Tahal Assets’)

* Acquirer CGGC Investment paid Tahal Assets $68 million, which reflects 90 pct of the consideration for 75 pct of KWIG’s shares; the remaining 10 pct amounting to $7.5 million will be paid in 10 days

* The received funds will be used by Tahal for its ongoing business operations as well as for repayment of debt, both on Tahal and Kardan level Source text: bit.ly/1KwnbvJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.