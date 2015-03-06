FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gekoplast announces changes in shareholding structure
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gekoplast announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Gekoplast SA :

* Funds managed by TFI Capital Partners and TFI Capital Partners Investment Closed-End Fund I reduce stake in the company to 84.08 percent from 88.42 percent

* CP Investment Closed-End Investment Fund and Capital Partners Investment Closed-End Fund I lower stake in company via sales of 230,000 and purchase of 50,000 of Gekoplast’s shares Source text for Eikon:

* An undisclosed shareholder affiliated with the company’s supervisory board member sells 230,000 of Gekoplast’s shares at 8.80 zlotys ($2) per share

* Another undisclosed shareholder affiliated with the company’s supervisory board member buys 50,000 of Gekoplast’s shares at 8.79 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7878 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
