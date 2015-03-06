FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Minerals says to go into administration
#Bankruptcy News
March 6, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-African Minerals says to go into administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - African minerals ltd :

* Board of African Minerals Ltd has decided to apply to appoint administrators of company

* Board has concluded there is no reasonable prospect of it being able to achieve a negotiated solution with group’s secured lender

* Working to identify appropriate insolvency practitioner to represent, protect interests of creditors and stakeholders

* Decision does not directly affect situation of operating cos which own and operate Tonkolili iron ore mine and related infrastructure

* Funds have been released from operating companies’ restricted bank account in Hong Kong to cover payment of February salaries for staff in Sierra Leone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
