BRIEF-Sonaecom Q4 net profit down to 4.9 mln euros

March 6 (Reuters) - Sonaecom SGPS SA :

* Q4 net profit 4.9 million euros ($5.3 million) versus 35.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 2.3 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago (restated figure)

* Q4 turnover 32.1 million euros versus 26.4 million euros year ago (restated figure)

* Cash position at end-Dec. of 170.2 million euros

* Cash position at end-Dec. of 170.2 million euros

* Proposes gross dividend of 0.045 euros/share, pay-out ratio of 50 percent