March 9 (Reuters) - Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA IPO-OSEP.PA:

* Launches its introduction on Euronext Paris stock exchange

* Indicative price range: 8.00 euros ($9) to 10.80 euros per share

* Placement period from March 9 to March 24, 2015

* Size of the offer: 15.9 million euros capital increase Source text: bit.ly/1FyvVuK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)