BRIEF-RTX raises financial expectations
March 9, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RTX raises financial expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* Raises financial expectations

* Expectes revenue for 2014/15 to be in range of 330 million Danish crowns and 345 million crowns ($48.11 million - $50.30 million)

* FY 2014/15 EBIT is expected to be in range of 45-52 million crowns with EBITDA in range of 52-59 million crowns

* Says previously expected 2014/15 revenue to be in the range of 305-310 million crowns and operating profit (EBIT) in range of 38-42 million crowns with EBITDA in range of 46-50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8587 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

