March 9 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* Announces successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)inspection and the start of U.S. FDA scientific advice procedure for its out-licensed biosimilar FYB201

* This achievement is another important step in Formycon's preparation of pivotal phase III study of clinical testing for its first biosimilar candidate