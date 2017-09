March 9 (Reuters) - Softship AG :

* FY 2014 sales 6.61 million euros ($7 million) around 25 percent below previous year (8.79 million euros)

* FY pre-tax loss about 0.4 million euros versus profit of 0.4 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 significant increase in sales and profit before tax of approximately 0.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)