BRIEF-Delta Property Fund updates on termination of asset management deal
#Financials
March 9, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Property Fund updates on termination of asset management deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd

* Further announcement regarding termination of existing asset management agreement and renewal of cautionary

* Termination fee is not anticipated to exceed r10m (ten million rand)

* Will be looking to appoint new manco for a period of 5 years, with option for delta to extend this by further 3 year periods

* Envisaged that new manco will employ staff of mpipam and will be wholly-owned by a trust to be established for benefit of its black employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
