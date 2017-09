March 9 (Reuters) - DCI Database for Commerce and Industry AG :

* FY 2014 revenue of 3.433 million euros ($3.7 million); down 8 percent compared to last year

* FY EBITDA 232,000 euros versus 320,000 euros year ago