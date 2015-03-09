FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wessanen to sell American Beverage Corporation to Harvest Hill Beverage Company
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wessanen to sell American Beverage Corporation to Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen Nv

* Wessanen to sell ABC to Harvest Hill Beverage Company

* Has signed an agreement to sell its U.S. Subsidiary American Beverage Corporation (ABC) to Harvest Hill Beverage Company, a portfolio company of U.S.-based firm Brynwood Partners VII L.P

* Deal for approximately $55 million on a cash and debt free basis and subject to working capital adjustments.

* Closing is expected in Q2 and is subject to certain conditions

* This divestment completes Wessanen’s exit from USA and its transformation into a pure player in healthy and sustainable food

* Strategy is to further build our own brands such as Bjorg, Allos, Alter Eco, Bonneterre, Clipper and Zonnatura in healthy and sustainable food market in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
